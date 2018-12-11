Pia, Julia, and Derek are among this year's personalities inducted in the Walk of Fame in Eastwood

Published 3:24 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nine celebrities, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, were the latest celebrities given their own star at the Walk of Fame at Eastwood Mall on Monday, December 10.

Aside from Pia, the others who were honored are actor Derek Ramsay, young star Julia Barretto, singer/actor Ken Chan, journalist Rico Hizon, actor/dancer Vhong Navarro, the late Dr. Jose Perez, director Chito Chito Roño, and Marichu Vera Perez Maceda.

The Eastwood Walk of Fame is the project of the late TV host German "Kuya Germs" Moreno together with Megaworld Company, the owner of the mall. The German Moreno Foundation, which leads the event, is currently under the leadership of Federico Moreno, son of the late TV host.

– Rappler.com