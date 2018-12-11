LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, Julia Barretto, Derek Ramsay get stars at Eastwood Walk of Fame
MANILA, Philippines – Nine celebrities, including Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, were the latest celebrities given their own star at the Walk of Fame at Eastwood Mall on Monday, December 10.
Aside from Pia, the others who were honored are actor Derek Ramsay, young star Julia Barretto, singer/actor Ken Chan, journalist Rico Hizon, actor/dancer Vhong Navarro, the late Dr. Jose Perez, director Chito Chito Roño, and Marichu Vera Perez Maceda.
The Eastwood Walk of Fame is the project of the late TV host German "Kuya Germs" Moreno together with Megaworld Company, the owner of the mall. The German Moreno Foundation, which leads the event, is currently under the leadership of Federico Moreno, son of the late TV host.
|View this post on Instagram
My heart was pounding as they unveiled my STAR at the #WalkOfFame in Eastwood! Thank you for this great honor and for recognizing my achievements even though I still feel like a newbie in the business. Thank you also to the German Moreno Foundation, and congratulations to my fellow recipients last night! But you know what, the real stars are the people who work behind the scenes. I salute your hard work - the time, patience and effort - to make sure that what you watch in front of the camera is something we can all be proud of. To my family, all the fans and supporters, thank you! This star is for you.
View this post on Instagram
Im very honored to recieve this recognition from the #walkoffame To have my own star amongst so many big names in our industry is something to be very proud of. Congratulations to the other recipients tonight. #hermanmoreno @piawurtzbach @juliabarretto @vhongx44 @akosikenchan @chitorono @rico.hizon #drjoseperez #marichuveraperezmaceda
View this post on Instagram
Pabiro kong sinabi kay Tatay(Kuya Germs) noon “Tatay bigyan mo ako ng Star sa Walk Of Fame ah”, sagot naman niya sa akin “balang araw magkakaroon ka din ng Star”. Ngayon dumating na nga ang araw na nagkaroon ako ng Star wala ka naman Tatay, pero alam kong nakangiti at proud kang pinagmamasdan ako habang tinatangap ko ang Star ko sa Walk Of Fame. Sobrang saya ko ngayon! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng bumubuo ng Walk Of Fame Philippines at sa German Moreno Foundation! #WalkOfFame #WalkOfFamePhilippines
View this post on Instagram
▶️ So honoured to receive this STAR on the Eastwood Walk of Fame. This would not have been possible without the support of my family and the men and women who I worked with over the past 30 years at GMA News, CNBC and BBC World News. I would like to share this recognition with all them. To God Be The Glory! Proud To Be Pinoy!
View this post on Instagram
Hindi lahat ng bituin nasa langit... yung iba nasa Eastwood at kapag maswerte ka, may pangalan mo pa. Pero seryoso... taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa lahat bg bumubuo ng German Moreno Foundation - Kuya @freddiemoreno12 at sa mga board members, sa pagkilala at pagpapahalaga sa aking naging at magiging kontribusyon pa sa industriya. Maraming-maraming salamat at mabuhay kayo! #EastwoodCityWalkOfFame
– Rappler.com