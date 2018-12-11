'I know the guard didn't mean it,' says Tony Labrusca, referring to a security guard who accidentally hit him during a mall show

Published 8:01 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rising actor Tony Labrusca took to Twitter on Monday, December 10, to assure his followers that he's okay after a video of him accidentally getting hit by a security guard went viral.

In the video shared by a certain Patricia Ann Ramilo, the Glorious actor was seen being escorted by security while doing a mall show. At one point, as fans were hugging him, a security guard tried to remove the fan's arms from Tony, then unintentionally hit him as he fell down.

"Hey guys, I noticed a lot of you are worried about me getting punched in the face in my last mall show. I'm totally okay. I know the guard didn't mean it. Thanks to everyone for being so thoughtful!" Tony said.

Tony was recently seen in the online movie Glorious, starring Angel Aquino. The film's trailer became a hot topic online, as Tony and Angel's passionate scenes set the internet on fire. – Rappler.com