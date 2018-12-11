The couple gets married after a year of engagement

Published 7:35 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a yearlong engagement and the birth of their son Alas, Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica got married on Tuesday, December 11, in an undisclosed location.

The bride wore a wedding gown by designer Mak Tumang, with makeup by Qua and hair styling by Renz Pangilinan.

Qua also did Aljur's grooming for the wedding.

Prior to the wedding, Kylie and Aljur shared photos of their prenup.

Kylie, daughter of Robin Padilla, is known for her role as Sang'gre Amihan in the 2016 version of Encantadia. Aljur, meanwhile, joined ABS-CBN in 2017 after years of being with GMA.

The couple announced in January 2017 that they were expecting a child. Their son Alas Joaquin was born August of that year. – Rappler.com