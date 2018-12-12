What do you wear when you're grocery shopping?

Published 11:43 AM, December 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista is a lot of things – an actress, a visual artist, an animal rights advocate, and a doting wife to husband Senator Chiz Escudero. And since being a formidable social media presence, Heart's been able to put another feather on her cap: a source of funny memes.

Heart is pretty casual and upfront on social media, her blog, and YouTube channel – she's unapologetic about her kaartehan and doesn't shy from sharing some details of her personal life. Of course, she throws in a joke here and there – with the latest one inspiring memes about how you can be extra even in the most mundane of tasks.

In an Instagram story, Heart – dressed in a gown and wearing heels – jokingly tells followers she's out to buy corned beef from the grocery. A popular meme page, Adulting Philippines, then took the Instagram story and captioned it: "'Pag bagong sahod ka (When you just got your salary)."

The comments section, of course, was flooded with users' own take on all the very extra outfits one can wear to do basic chores.

The same page later compiled the best responses here:







This isn't the first time Heart's content – be it on social media or blogs – has turned into a meme. A screenshot from a "What's In My Bag" video – wherein she sheepishly admits that she only has P160 inside her Christian Dior wallet – also went viral this year. – Rappler.com