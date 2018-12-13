Hannah Montana goes the sci-fi route for the Netflix anthology series' fifth season

Published 6:38 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the sci-fi anthology series can’t wait for the release of Black Mirror’s fifth season on Netflix as it is, especially after the announcement of a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure episode, and even more so now, after singer-actress Miley Cyrus revealed that she’ll be starring in one episode.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miley Cyrus admitted to role speculations during an on-air interview with radio host Howard Stern on Wednesday, December 12 (Thursday, December 13 in the Philippines).

When Stern brought up the rumors of Miley taking part in Black Mirror's upcoming season, Miley replied, "If you guess it, then I will shake my head 'yes,' or 'no,'" to which Stern revealed to his audience that she confirmed the news.

”I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to before," she said, whose return to the TV screen is much-awaited by fans of the actress behind Disney's Hannah Montana. "It was the first time I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work. But you know if I like it that might mean it's horrible," she chuckled.

She also added that she’ll be playing a “dynamic role” that “has a lot of different sides.”

Black Mirror hasn't announced the premiere date of its fifth season yet.