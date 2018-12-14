The former beauty queen and TV hosts says she was diagnosed with Obstetric APAS

Published 10:33 AM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao said her pregnancy is going well despite having been diagnosed with Obstetric APAS.

According to an article from Smart Parenting, Obstetric APAS or Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome is "an autoimmune disorder occurs when the body’s immune system makes abnormal antibodies that attack and damage tissues or cells. Antibodies help defend the body against infection, but in the case of APS, the antibodies attack the body."

This autoimmune disorder happens when "the body makes antibodies that mistakenly attack phospholipids, a type of fat that’s found in the blood. This then causes blood clots to form in veins and arteries, which can lead to numerous problems and complications. APS affects 3 to 5 times as many women as men."

On Instagram, Miriam answered questions about what she's going through. "I was diganosed with Obstetric APAS and need to inject every night for the whole duration of my pregnancy. I inject an anticoagulant, " she said.

In a previous post, Miriam, who is now 6 months pregnant, talked about how she's been taking care of herself.

"Ever since I got pregnant 6 months ago, I was advised to avoid any long-distance and out the country trips until the end of my pregnancy to avoid unnecessary exposure to stress, infection and radiation in the plane. Such is required for a high-risk pregnancy like mine. I had to cancel most of my confirmed talks within the country and cancel all talks and trips abroad including those in Hawaii, Singapore, Korea and the US. I was willing to do this for the sake of my miracle baby but I have to say that I was beginning to grow restless staying in the city all the time."

Miriam confirmed that they were expecting their first child together last August. Aside from their baby, Ardy has a son from his late wife. The couple married in 2014. – Rappler.com