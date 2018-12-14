Taylor Swift brings her 'Reputation' stadium tour to Netflix
MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready for it? The girl with the big reputation, Taylor Swift, celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, December 13 (Friday, December 14 in the Philippines) by giving her fans a birthday gift to remember – the announcement that her Reputation Stadium Tour is coming to our home screens.
Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.
Fans can enjoy the pop icon's highest-grossing tour of all time on Netflix, as the full-length feature is set for a New Year's Eve premiere date on Monday, December 31. Included in the film is her 19-song setlist and exclusive footage from her tour.
According to Billboard, the film was shot during the final show of her North American tour at the AT&T Center in Arlington, Texas on October 6. Based on what transpired that day, Swifties can probably expect celeb guest performances by Camilla Cabello, Charlie XCX, as well as crazy sets and electrifying dance routines (snakes included). – Rappler.com