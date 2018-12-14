The concert film is set for a New Year's Eve release. Ready for it?

Published 11:34 AM, December 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready for it? The girl with the big reputation, Taylor Swift, celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, December 13 (Friday, December 14 in the Philippines) by giving her fans a birthday gift to remember – the announcement that her Reputation Stadium Tour is coming to our home screens.

Fans can enjoy the pop icon's highest-grossing tour of all time on Netflix, as the full-length feature is set for a New Year's Eve premiere date on Monday, December 31. Included in the film is her 19-song setlist and exclusive footage from her tour.

According to Billboard, the film was shot during the final show of her North American tour at the AT&T Center in Arlington, Texas on October 6. Based on what transpired that day, Swifties can probably expect celeb guest performances by Camilla Cabello, Charlie XCX, as well as crazy sets and electrifying dance routines (snakes included). – Rappler.com