Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero welcome baby girl
MANILA, Philippines – Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles welcomed their daughter on Thursday, December 14.
On Instagram, Troy shared photos of their daughter, who they named Rocket. "It's official, we have a daughter! You were amazing my Sweetness. I love you so much!" he said.
Aubrey wrote: "You are my ROCKET. Meet ROCKET Miller."
Last June, the couple announced they were expecting baby number two. Aside from Rocket, they have a son Hunter, now 10.
Aubrey also has a son from previous relationship.– Rappler.com