Meet the couple's daughter Rocket

Published 1:37 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles welcomed their daughter on Thursday, December 14.

On Instagram, Troy shared photos of their daughter, who they named Rocket. "It's official, we have a daughter! You were amazing my Sweetness. I love you so much!" he said.

Aubrey wrote: "You are my ROCKET. Meet ROCKET Miller."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubrey Miles (@milesaubrey) on Dec 14, 2018 at 4:54am PST

Last June, the couple announced they were expecting baby number two. Aside from Rocket, they have a son Hunter, now 10.

Aubrey also has a son from previous relationship.– Rappler.com