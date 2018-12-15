Here's to all the shows, movies, and celebs we've loved this year!

Published 2:27 PM, December 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Now that 2018 is coming to a close, let's reflect – how much of your free time was spent binge-watching your favorite series and movies and stalking Noah Centineo on Instagram?

Thanks to avid Netflix users all over the world (yourself included), the video streaming giant has come out with a list of the top films, shows, and celebs that have gained most-watched status this year. .

Which of your faves made it into the Year In Review?

The movies we fell in love with

More than imitation, repetition can also be considered the greatest form of flattery, especially for the 3 Netflix movies that gained the highest rewatch rate this year. I mean, are we really surprised?

The Kissing Booth To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Roxanne Roxanne

Fun fact: The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before had nearly 50% of its viewers rewatch it at least once. Guilty? Can't blame you.

The shows we fell in love with

There's nothing quite like staying in bed the whole day and running the most satisfying marathon there is – a TV marathon. Which Netflix shows were the most binge-watched this year?

On My Block Making a Murderer: Part 2 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 Last Chance U: Indy Bodyguard Fastest Car The Haunting of Hill House Anne with an E: Season 2 Insatiable Orange is the New Black: Season 6

(This data is based on the highest average watch time per viewing session in the US from January-November 2018.)

The stars we fell in love with

Was it love at first Netflix sight for you, too?

As fans deployed countless hearts all over stars' Instagram feeds, 10 celebs stood out this year, gaining the largest percentage of growth on Instagram since January 2018.

The Fab Five (Queer Eye) Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel) Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel) Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess is a Loser)

Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

Hannah Gadsby (Nanette) Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

What 2018 shows were your favorite, and what are you looking forward to from Netflix this 2019? – Rappler.com