Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan's daughter is now a lady

Published 12:09 PM, December 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis Pangilinan, celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, December 15, at the Shangri-La at the Fort. (LOOK: Pre-debut photos of Frankie Pangilinan)



The family was in full force, including older sister KC and her boyfriend Pierre Plassart.

Among those who came to party were Kris Aquino's sons Joshua and Bimby, who represented their mom.

Frankie also showcased her talent as a singer, which she got from her mom.

Sharon also posted a message for her daughter.

"Happy 18th Birthday again to one of my very best friends in the whole wide world, a lady with a pure heart, who loves God and has helped a couple of her friends to become closer to Him; my easiest baby when she was an infant then a toddler. She was so well-behaved you could've forgotten that there was a baby in our home! I love you so much my Baba. Again, thank you for your heart, your kindness and your love. I cannot express just how proud I am of you! May God give you all that your heart desires."

Happy birthday, Frankie! – Rappler.com