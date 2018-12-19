The actor says his character in the film will be 'dark'

Published 6:30 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Trillo said that he's very excited to work with director Erik Matti on the second installment of On The Job.



Online site Variety announced that the movie is now currently in the works and is scheduled for a June 2019 release. (READ: An 'On The Job 2' is in the works )

In an interview with Rappler during the blog coference of the movie One Great Love for the Metro Manila Film Festival on Thursday, December 13, Dennis talked about how he bagged the role, which he described as "dark."

"Nabanggit ko sa manager ko (Popoy Caritativo) na gusto kong na makatrabaho si direk Erik. So nakipag meeting kami sa kanila and tamang-tama may parang role siya dito sa On the Job.

(I told my manager that I wanted to work with direk Erik. So we met with them and it perfect because they had a role for me.)

"Tapos nagkataon naman na ako rin pala yung iniisip nila para doon sa role na iyon. Parang sobrang coincidental and at the same time blessing na rin. Fan kasi ako ni direk. Gusto ko yung mga quality ng mga film na ginagawa niya. Sobra akong fan nung OTJ 1 and I think that's his master piece," he said

(It was coincidental that I was the one they were thinking for the role. So it was a coincidence and at the same time blessing also. I'm actually a fan of direk. I like the quality of the films he does. I'm a big fan of OTJ 1 and I think that's his master piece.)

The Cain and Abel actor said that he's grateful and honored to be part of the movie because he got to experience working with the BuyBust director.

As for his role, he said: "Yung role ko dito is dark. Isa ako sa mga nasa preso. Iba talaga - ibiniba ni direk talaga. Gusto ni direk Erik na makita niya ako sa movie na ito na different from the other projects I've done. So medyo maggulat sila kasi iniba ko talaga itsura ko dito tapos yung role gusto ko na talagang matagal na makagawa nito."

(My role here is dark. I'm one of those in the prison. It's really different. Direk made it sure to be different. Direk wanted to see me in the movie that is totally different from the other projects I've done. So I'm sure the people will be shocke because I really changed my look and the role something I've always wanted to do for a long time.)

It was previously announced that On The Job 2 would be a series on HOOQ. In 2017, they confirmed that before the series, a movie will be done.

On the Job, which was released in 2013, starred Joel Torre, Piolo Pascual and Gerald Anderson. – Rappler.com