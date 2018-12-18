This is Lotlot's second marriage

Published 7:54 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Lotlot de Leon married Lebanese national Fadi El Soury on Monday, December 17.



Lotlot, daughter of actors Christopher de Leon and Nora Aunor, married Fadi in Batangas. Her children – Janine, Diego, Max, and Jessica – were there to witness the event.

Lotlot's other siblings such as Matet de Leon and Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon were also present.

Some of the touching moments included a father and daughter dance between Lotlot and Christopher.

Christopher also gave a message for his daughter.

This is Lotlot's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Ramon Christopher, son of Eddie Gutierrez and Pilita Corrales.

Lotlot and Fadil got engaged last July in Tagaytay. – Rappler.com