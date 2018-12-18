'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' continues to catch many fans of different ages in its captivating web

Published 5:00 PM, December 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snared North American viewers in its web this weekend, earning $35.4 million in ticket sales, final figures showed Monday, December 17 (Tuesday, December 18 in the Philippines).

Sony's action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man – a black, Latino character new to theater-goers, but not comic book enthusiasts.

The Spider-Man of his dimension, Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, joins forces with Spideys from parallel realities to stop a threat menacing all of them.

In second was Warner Bros crime flick The Mule, which earned $17.5 million. Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch dropped one place to third, earning $11.8 million over the weekend. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the grouchy title character as he plots to steal Christmas.

Fourth place went to Ralph Breaks the Internet, which took in $9.3 million after spending 3 weeks at the top of the box office. The animated film, a sequel to 2012's Wreck It Ralph, has sold $154 million in domestic tickets since it opened.

In fifth was Universal's newly-released Mortal Engines, whose ticket sales stalled at $7.6 million. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi sees Hera Hilmar star as the only person who can stop the city of London – now a colossal wheeled predator – from chomping up all in its path.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Creed II ($5.4 million)

Bohemian Rhapsody ($4.3 million)

Instant Family ($3.8 million)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ($3.8 million)

Green Book ($2.8 million)

– Rappler.com