A post-Valentine's serenade treat awaits fans of the internationally-acclaimed artist

Published 6:55 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Get those Valentines date plans ready, because the month of love will be welcoming globally-renowned baritone Josh Groban to Manila for his Bridges tour concert on February 22, 2019, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

His last visit to the Philippines was in 2007 for his Awake tour in Manila.

Ticket prices for the one-night show is as follows:

SVIP - P21,650

VIP - P19,540

Patron - P16,370

Lower Box A - P11,090

Lower Box B - P8,980

Upper Box - P5,810

General Admission - P2,640

Tickets can be bought through SM Tickets and have been available since Monday, December 18.

The 35-year-old singer, songwriter, and actor has produced several multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated albums which have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide since the start of his musical career in 2001. He has also appeared on Broadway, and currently stars on Netflix's The Good Cop.

Josh Groban is known for his songs, "You Raise Me Up," "You Are Loved," “River," “To Where You Are”, and his duet of "The Prayer" with Celine Dion. – Rappler.com