The parade happens on December 23 in Parañaque

Published 6:00 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival is just a few days away. The committee announced that the annual parade, scheduled on December 23, will be hosted by the city of Parañaque.



Based on the annoucement, Dr. Santos Avenue (Sucat Road) going to St. Rita Avenue will be closed to traffic. The parade officially kicks off at 1pm from Shopwise Sucat to Bradco Avenue, which is the end of the route.

Eight films led by Vice Ganda's Fantastica and the Coco Martin-Vic Sotto movie Popoy En Jack: The Pulisincredibles will go around the city atop floats.

The film festival will formally open on December 25, Christmas Day.– Rappler.com