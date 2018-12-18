The Schuyler sisters and the Sexiest Man Alive share a moment at Hamilton West End

Published 7:00 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go’s award-winning turn as Eliza Schuyler on Hamilton West End has been viewed by many international celebrities, and the actress has been consistent in sharing all of her off-stage interactions with them on her Instagram.

The latest celeb to catch Rachelle on stage? None other than the Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba.

On her Instagram, Rachelle shared a photo of Idris posing alongside her and Courtney Mae Briggs, who plays Peggy Schuyler, and Allyson Brown, who plays Angelica Schuyler. She also shared another photo of the rest of the Hamilton cast with their A-list viewer.

Rachelle’s caption to the photo was appropriately gushy: “Aahhhhhh!!!! The Schuyler sisters are giggling!!! We are all a fan of this man [Idris Elba].” she wrote.

“Thank you for coming to see us after the show! You are an inspiration!”

Rachel is no stranger to performing in front of screen – and actual – royalty. She’s met everyone from Benedict Cumberbatch to The Crown’s Claire Foy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle throughout her Hamilton run.

Even as she fangirls like a regular girl next door, Rachelle is a huge star in her own right. She originated the role of Eliza in the West End of production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical, and won an award for it to boot – in November, she was named Best Actress in the 2018 BroadwayWorld UK Awards. – Rappler.com