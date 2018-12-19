Iza is now Mrs Ben Wintle

Published 5:46 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Iza Calzado married longtime boyfriend Ben Wintle, in a ceremony that was witnessed by family and friends at Club Paradise in Palawan on Wednesday, December 19.

Iza wore a gown by Rajo Laurel. Her brother Dash and former Encantadia co-stars Sunshine Dizon, Karylle, and Diana Zubiri were in attendance.

Personalities such as Vicki Belo and Scarlet Snow, director Mark Reyes, Divine Lee, Cristalle Henares, and Tim Yap also came to celebrate.

Before the wedding, the couple had a dinner with a Filipino fiesta theme complete with Filipino traditional dances. Iza's father Lito Calzado who died in 2011 was a former dancer,choreographer and member of the Bayanihan Dance Company.

Ben, who is one of the people behind the Booky app, proposed to Iza back in 2017.

Iza currently plays Rebecca in the Julia Barretto-Joshua Garcia drama Ngayon at Kailanman. – Rappler.com