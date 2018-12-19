Angkas is hosting a free thanksgiving concert on December 22, featuring many local artists

Published 3:46 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As a show of gratitude to its loyal drivers and riders, motorcycle ride-hailing service Angkas will hold a free thanksgiving #SaveAngkas concert on Sunday, December 22, at the Quezon City Circle’s main stage.

From 5 pm onwards, some of the country’s biggest music stars will perform on stage, such as Nadine Lustre, Sam Concepcion, Andrew E, Ella Cruz, Shanti Dope, Hale, Mayonaise, Ex Batallion, Gab Valenciano, and many other local artists.

The program will be hosted by DJ Laila, JM Rodriguez, Bianca King, Fabio Ide, and Phoemela Baranda. – Rappler.com