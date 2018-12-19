The actress is part of the elite 'Asian Stars: Up Next Award' of 2018

Published 5:42 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress, model, host, and recording artist Anne Curtis has proven herself a big name in the local entertainment industry, and now, has done so internationally as well.

The well-known star has garnered prestigious recognition from the International Film Festival and Awards-Macau (IFFAM) and the US-based publication, Variety by bagging the Asian Stars: Up Next of 2018 award.

After receiving the award, Anne Curtis quickly took to Instagram to proudly share her achievement.

"Still not over it. Thank you again Variety Asia for the recognition as one of the Asian Stars Up Next of 2018. This will continue to inspire me to do my best in my chosen craft, pursue my biggest dreams and hopefully inspire others to do so too," she said in her post.

"As I said in my short speech, I dedicate this to all the Filipino filmmakers and actors who continue to work hard to make films that are not only appreciated by our fellow pinoys but also appreciated by the global audience. PHILIPPINES REPRESENT! IFFA Macao, thank you for graciously hosting us albeit short, it was definitely the sweetest 24 hours," she added.

The awards ceremony happened on Saturday, December 15, at the Macao Cultural Center in Macau, China.

According to Variety's report on its winners from Asia, Anne Curtis is a Philippine superstar who broke into the local entertainment scene in 2005 with her TV series, Kampanerang Kuba. Her most recently lauded work includes the romance drama Sid & Aya (Not A Love Story), upcoming horror film Aurora, and blockbuster action flick BuyBust, which is the first Filipino feature film to be acquired by Netflix.

The other 4 awardees of the Asian Stars: Up Next of 2018 titles were Chinese-Vietnamese actress Xana Tang, Chinese star Zheng Kai, Indonesian actor Iqbaal Ramadhan and Indian actress Zaira Wasim. – Rappler.com