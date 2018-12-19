The actress is now Mrs Wintle, and she's looking as radiant as ever

Published 6:36 PM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado tied the knot with fiancé Ben Wintle on Wednesday, December 19, in the beautiful island of Palawan. (IN PHOTOS: Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle's Palawan beach wedding)

The former Encantadia star celebrated her special day in a long-sleeved, lace bridal gown by Filipino designer Rajo Laurel.

Her look was accentuated by an ocean-inspired shell headpiece, designed by Celeste Tuviera.

For Iza's pre-wedding preps, the radiant bride donned a delicate boudoir robe by La Tercera.

Her glowy, simple makeup look was done by makeup artist Juan Sarte.

How'd you find Iza's wedding look? – Rappler.com