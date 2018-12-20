Merry Christmas, Lara Jean/Peter K. stans!

Published 10:00 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It is, as star Lana Condor would say, “officially official”: To All the Boys I've Loved Before is getting a sequel!

Lana and her co-star, the internet’s boyfriend Noah Centineo, shared the news in a video posted by Netflix on December 19 (December 20, Philippine time).

In the video, Noah gives Lana a call, initially talking about Christmas, before Lana tells the fans about their “little secret.”

“Bring on the sequel! We are so excited,” Noah chimed in.

The video ends with a bit of a tease as Lana answers another call from an unknown person to whom she says, “You’re gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!”

John Ambrose is one of the titular boys that Lara Jean once loved, and while he appeared only briefly in the first film, he is expected to be more central to the second.

In the first film, Lana plays Lara Jean Covey, a high school junior whose secret love letters to her crushes somehow go public. She then makes a deal with one of the recipients, Noah’s character Peter Kavinsky, to stage a fake relationship to save her reputation.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is one of Netflix’s biggest hits for 2018, and is among the streaming site's top 3 rewatched films of the year. It was based on a novel by Jenny Han, whose sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, will most likely be the basis for the film sequel.

There’s no word yet on when the new film can be expected, but fans who need their kilig fix can keep rewatching the first film on Netflix. – Rappler.com