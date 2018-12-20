Jim Hopper from 'Stranger Things' plays the iconic demon in the 'Hellboy' 2019 movie adaptation

Published 10:09 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You might remember the ghoulish big demon Hellboy from a decade ago, and surprise – he has risen again.

The noir-horror classic is returning to the silver screen, this time starring Stranger Things actor David Harbour (it’s Jim Hopper!) taking the role of Hellboy in the upcoming 2019 adaptation.

Directed by Neil Marshall, who has worked on Game of Thrones and The Descent, the R-rated film stars Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane, and will bring to theaters a more comedic, upbeat approach to its horror/gore theme.

A glimpse of the plot reveals that Hellboy is at war with medieval sorceress Nimue the Blood Queen, who will go through heaven and hell to eradicate humanity.

The first two Hellboy films were released in 2004 and 2008, and were both directed by Guillermo del Toro and starred Ron Perlman.

The Hellboy reboot film opens in US theaters April 12, 2019. – Rappler.com