Sarah's mother suffers from a lung infection, blood loss, and fever due to a drowning incident in Siargao on Tuesday

Published 10:58 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Lahbati took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, to appeal to her social media followers for continued prayers for the health of her mother, Esther Labati, who was involved in a drowning incident the day before, on Tuesday, December 18, in Siargao.

“Please continue praying for my mama. She’s finally back in Manila but her lungs are infected from the drowning yesterday and she is still in pain from the loss of blood when she vomited,” Sarah said in her post.

“She has fever and has a hard time breathing....she is currently in the ICU...Lord please heal her. Please. Please pray for her fast healing,” she added.

Sarah also shared on Twitter a longer post on Wednesday, December 18, revealing further details about the incident.

“She’s been taking swimming lessons every day and has been good at it but we cannot fight mother nature. The currents were too strong and she drowned… my dad saved her but she still lost a lot of blood and was unconscious,” she wrote.

She also shared some good news about the recovery of her mother.

“Thank God, my mom is conscious na, with dextrose and oxygen. She’s resting because she lost a lot of blood when she vomited... She’s better now and slowly recovering at the clinic," Sarah added.

She ended her Twitter post by expressing gratitude for all the help and prayers she received. – Rappler.com