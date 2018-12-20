16 new chilling episodes starring your favorite teenage witch lurk ahead

Published 1:07 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the success of Netflix’s spine-tingling original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's first season in October 2018, the streaming giant announced it isn't just already filming for its second season, but also preparing 16 new episodes for toil and trouble fans.

AND NOW, A MESSAGE FROM SALEM: pic.twitter.com/2g5YtEaB4w — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2018

According to IGN Southeast Asia, Netflix is splitting up the 16 episodes into two parts, called Part 3 and Part 4, and will both begin production in 2019.

The highly-awaited Part 2 will be released on April 5, 2019.

“Praise Satan! I’m so grateful to my partners at Warner Brothers, Netflix, Berlanti Television, and Archie Productions for supporting this darker vision of the world’s most famous teen witch," the show's creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.

Pajama party at #CAOS today celebrating our renewal! Thank you to all the fans. Your passion and enthusiasm gives us life #sabrinanetflix pic.twitter.com/rRHiB1HsEe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 18, 2018

The series will still have Kiernan Shipka playing the famous teen witch, while also introducing two new characters into the bewitching world of Sabrina – Jedidah Goodacre as Dorian Gray and Alexis Denisof as Mary Wardwell’s boyfriend, Adam Masters.

“A Midwinters Tale,” the Sabrina holiday special episode, is currently available on Netflix. – Rappler.com