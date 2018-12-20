Check out what Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and Jafar look like in live action!

Published 5:13 PM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first photos from the remake of Disney’s Aladdin are out, giving a glimpse into the shining, shimmering, splendid live-action version of the world many have come to love.

The photos, released on Entertainment Weekly on December 19 (December 20, Philippine time), give viewers a glimpse of Mena Massed as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Will Smith as the genie, and Marwan Kenzari as the villain Jafar. Even Aladdin’s trusty pet monkey Abu makes an appearance.

The photos have left the internet buzzing for certain details that stray away from the animated original – Aladdin wearing a shirt, a non-blue Genie, and a hot Jafar.

The film, directed by Guy Ritchie, is part of a wave of live-action reboots of animated Disney classics. It is set to hit American theaters on May 24, 2019. – Rappler.com