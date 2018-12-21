What do you think of the shoot's 'Expectations vs. Reality' theme?

Published 10:06 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gearing up for their first child together, celeb couple LJ Reyes and Paolo Contis celebrated the milestone and their charming personalities with a funny maternity shoot.

Themed “Expectations vs. Reality," they cheekily showed the reality of what goes on behind the scenes of glam photoshoots.

Included in the photo set was Aki, LJ Reyes’ son with Paulo Avelino. Aki gamely lent an adorable hand.

Photography service Nice Print posted the photos on their Instagram account on Wednesday, December 10. Check out the cute shots here (don't forget to swipe left)!

– Rappler.com