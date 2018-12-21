The 5-minute teaser of the upcoming dystopian thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat

Published 11:56 AM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When the world has come to a dire end, and just a glimpse of a mysterious evil force could kill, what would a mother of two children do to survive? Anything.

A gripping 5-minute sneak peek of Bird Box, the newest dystopian thriller of Academy award-winning actress Sandra Bullock is here, and it’s as intense as you’d imagine it to be.

Directed by Susanne Bier, the nail-biting film revolves around an unknown deathly entity that has taken over a post-apocalyptic Earth. Sandra Bullock's character, along with two kids, must traverse a dangerous two-day journey of forests and rivers to find safety. The catch is: they’re blindfolded.

Bird Box's cast also includes Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, Tom Hollander, and John Malkovich. The film will be available on Netflix starting Friday, December 21, 2019 (Saturday, December 22 in the Philippines).

Will you be watching the film as soon as it comes out? – Rappler.com