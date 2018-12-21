The 'Stranger Things' star first met a 7-year-old Sophie at AsiaPOP Comicon in 2016

Published 4:48 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is sending her Christmas greetings to the Philippines – particularly to Sophie, the Filipino girl she met two years ago.

In a video posted on the Netflix Philippines Instagram, Millie addressed Sophie and recalled when they first met at AsiaPOP Comicon in 2016. At the time, Sophie went viral for shaving her head in honor of Millie's Stranger Things character, Eleven, who was bald throughout the series.

“I met you a couple of years ago at Comic-Con and never forgot just how awesome you are,” Millie said in the video. She then told Sophie that she is sending Eleven goodies to the Philippines for her.

“You are brave, strong, and awesome, and I hope you have a happy, happy holiday!” Millie said.

Sophie’s mom Czyka Tumaliuan said that her daughter didn’t believe it at first “then when she saw the video, she was so shocked, and happy.”

“She felt really blessed and she really can't believe Millie remembers her,” Czyka added.

The 9-year-old is “inspired,” and is currently preparing a video and gifts to send to Millie too.

Stranger Things debuted in 2016, and became an instant hit. Set in 1980s Indiana, it follows a group of misfit kids who have to deal with sudden strange goings-on in their town, Hawkins.

The second season of the hit sci-fi series was released in October 2017, and a 3rd season is set to launch in 2019, though no date has been specified. – Rappler.com