The annual parade saw stars brave the rains to represent their films

Published 6:05 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars pushed through on Sunday, December 23 in Parañaque city, despite the gloomy weather.

The parade included floats featuring the 8 films competing in the MMFF: Fantastica: The Princess, The Prince, and The Perya, Poppy En Jack: The Puliscredibles, Girl in the Orange Dress, Aurora, Otlum, Mary, Marry Me, One Great Love, and Rainbow Sunset.

Heavy rain, however, caused a delay in the parade – several floats were stuck in mud at the holding area. Some stars ditched their respective floats altogether and opted to join the parade aboard their own vehicles.

The crowd goes wild for Coco Martin pic.twitter.com/YlZ7nM2yJw — Amanda Lago (@AmandaLago9) December 23, 2018

ABANDON SHIP NA PO! D kinaya ang float ng AURORA ang putikan. We waited almost 5 hours in case magawan ng paraan. Pero d talaga. Heartbreaking, because I was so excited to do the parade after 10 years. Oh well. See you guys po sa ASEANA! On our way na with the whole cast! pic.twitter.com/U7RgRDriOd — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) December 23, 2018

The Metro Manila Film Festival opens in theaters on December 25, 2018. – Rappler.com