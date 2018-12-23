The parade kicks off the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival!

Published 11:45 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 Parade of Stars happened on December 23 in Parañaque, despite a downpour that lasted the whole day.

While most of the floats got stuck in mud and eventually abandoned at the starting point, some floats managed to make their way down Parañaque's roads, creating a spectacle for fans who waited in the rain to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

The Fantastica float was the first to hit the road, followed not-so-closely by The Girl in the Orange Dress. Eventually, the One Great Love and Mary, Marry Me floats were able to get on their way too. The rest of the floats were left behind, with the stars riding on other vehicles instead.

It was already dark by the time the much-awaited Coco Martin made an appearance, crawling along Sucat Road on top of an armoured car, which still somehow fell in theme with his MMFF film, Jack Em Poy: The Puliscredibles. Other stars rode MMDA trucks or private vehicles.

MMFF 2018 will open in theaters on December 25. – Rappler.com