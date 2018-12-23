'We intended to establish their seniority, but we admit that we should have used better terms to say it,' says Home Sweetie Home in a Facebook post

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino sitcom Home Sweetie Home apologized on Sunday, December 23, for a dialogue in the show that poked fun at K-pop group Super Junior.

In the show's latest episode, actor Empoy Marquez, who plays "Sir Nards," asks a group of girls if seeing Super Junior was part of their Seoul bucket list.

The girls react by laughing and teasing Nards about being an old-fashioned tito (uncle). They then point out that BTS, another Korean boy group, is in vogue now.

SUPER JUNIOR DID NOT PAVE THE WAY FOR KPOP GLOBALLY TO BE DISRESPECTED LIKE THIS, actually to be precise, no one deserves to be disrespected like that on TV #RespectSuperJunior #APOLOGIZETOSUPERJUNIOR @ABSCBN_Showbiz @abscbndotcom @milesocampo_14 pic.twitter.com/SHoqZNhi0Z — ᴋɪᴍ ʜᴇᴇᴍɪ (@heechullieoppa) December 22, 2018

The lines in the show did not amuse Super Junior fans – worldwide, they called on the show to respect and apologize to the boy group. And so Home Sweetie Home did.

"Home Sweetie Home apologizes for a dialogue on our December 22 episode which has offended some of our Kapamilya Super Junior fans. We have high respect for SuJu and acknowledge that they are one of the first groups to pave the way for KPop Revolution in the PH," the show said in a Facebook post.

"We intended to establish their seniority, but we admit that we should have used better terms to say it. We truly regret the mistake, and it's a learning experience for us. We will be better po next time. Maraming salamat po sa pag-unawa, and Merry Christmas, Kapamilya!" the post said.

Super Junior was formed in 2005. (READ: Beginner’s guide: Things you need to know about Super Junior)

The group's single, "Sorry, Sorry," dominated Philippine airwaves in 2009. Popularly known as the “King of Hallyu Wave,” Super Junior first came to Manila with their signature Super Show in 2010.

They returned to Manila in 2018 for Super Show 7. – Rappler.com