It literally rained on their parade

Published 5:56 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Despite heavy rain on the morning of Sunday, December 23, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 Parade of Stars pushed through, leaving fans and stars alike at the mercy of gloomy weather.

The Fantastica float kicked off the parade past 1 pm without any of the stars on board. The film’s star-studded cast only hopped onto the float almost an hour after it started moving.

Among the celebrities on the float were Richard Gutierrez, Dingdong Dantes, and love teams MayWard, LoiNie, and DonKiss, who donned yellow raincoats to protect themselves from the downpour.

Fantastica was then followed by The Girl in the Orange Dress float, which had stars Jericho Rosales and Jessy Mendiola on board.

The 6 remaining floats were delayed after being stuck in mud at the holding area.

The parade continued at a creeping pace, with the floats slowly joining the convoy one by one, and the Jack Em Popoy cast leaving their float and riding a truck instead.

As of 5:35 pm, fans are still waiting along Sucat Road to catch a glimpse of their beloved celebrities. — Rappler.com