Published 10:24 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran actor Eddie Garcia’s turn as an elderly gay man in Rainbow’s Sunset is already being talked about, and the film hasn’t even premiered yet.

In the film, Garcia plays an ex-senator who comes out to his grown children when his lover falls ill.

It isn’t the first time Garcia delved into LGBT experiences for a role. In his younger years, he portrayed a closeted gay man in Lino Brocka’s Tubog sa Ginto (1971).

Garcia reiterated his acceptance of the LGBT community, saying “Everybody was created by God.”

"If you are a homosexual, God created you that way. There’s nothing wrong with it,” he said in an interview with Rappler on December 23, just a few moments before the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Parade of Stars 2018 kicked off.

In the interview, he also said that Rainbow’s Sunset has “all the ingredients for a very good film.”

“I’m sure people when they see it they will enjoy it, because it’s a very well-directed film, very well-acted. It’s enjoyable.”

The film, which also stars Tony Mabesa and Gloria Romero, will hit theaters during the Metro Manila Film Festival on December 25. – Rappler.com