Published 11:04 PM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The cast for Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Fantastica: The Princess, The Prince, and The Perya is star-studded to say the least.

From the young love teams of DonKiss, LoiNie, and MayWard, to Dingdong Dantes and Richard Gutierrez, to the unkabogable Vice Ganda, the film includes some of showbiz’s hottest stars – and all of them apparently bonded while shooting.

“What’s so special in this film is the bond made in the film, between everyone, between the cast and the director and everyone,” Kisses Delavin told Rappler in an interview at the MMFF Parade of Stars 2018.

“Sobrang saya, akala mo riot pero hindi talaga, naging sobrang close kami, isang pamilya talaga (It was so much fun, you’d think it was a riot but it wasn’t. We became so close, really, one big family),” Kisses’ love team partner Donny Pangilinan added.

Richard Gutierrez agreed, saying that they kept laughing on set, and kept making bloopers enough for a whole other film.

“Tawa lang kami ng tawa sa set, ang dami naming bloopers. Yung bloopers namin actually pwedeng isa pang pelikula (We kept laughing, we had so many bloopers. Our bloopers are enough for a new film),” Richard said.

“Aside from that, talagang nag-enjoy kami, at yung energy na nakuha namin sa set, yun din yung makukuha ng audience (Aside from that, we really enjoyed, and the energy we got on set, that’s the energy the audience will get).”

The film is set to hit theaters at the MMFF on December 25. – Rappler.com