Meet the couple's son, Alfredo Cristiano

Published 1:42 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Quezon City representative Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine got an advance Christmas gift on December 22. Their son Alfredo Cristiano was born two days before Christmas Eve.

"Hi everyone. I have the honor of introducing to you, for the first time, my son, ALFREDO CRISTIANO E. VARGAS IV Thank you for all your messages of love and support! They truly kept us strong throughout this journey, especially [Yasmine Vargas]Thank you for your prayers. They worked! God is indeed great! Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year to all!" Alfred wrote on Instagram.

Posting the same photo, Yasmine shared that Cristiano was born exactly 8:30pm on December 22.

"The best Birthday and Christmas present from above. Thank you Lord, for the strength you have given us. I love you so much Cristiano."

Cristiano is the couple's third child. Alfred and Yasmine have two daughters.

The couple announced back in September they were expecting another child.

Aside from his duties as a congressman, Alfred is busy doing TV shows on GMA 7, his most recent being Kambal Karibal. – Rappler.com