Bella gave a powerhouse performance of Beyonce’s hits for the show’s finals

Published 1:48 PM, December 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino talent is taking over the world again, with Filipino singer Bella Santiago winning the grand prize on X Factor Romania on December 23 (December 24, Philippine time).

Bella was among the top 4 finalists who competed for the win. For the finals, she performed a mash-up of Beyonce, wowing both the judges and the crowd with her vocals and stage presence.

For winning the competition, she was awarded a 100,000 euro cash prize. Bella was literally floored when she was announced as the winner, dropping to her knees and then later on giving a speech in Romanian.

Originally from Dasmariñas, Cavite, Bella worked as a professional singer in Malaysia. She then moved to Romania to pursue a music career, making it to the finals of Romania’s Got Talent in 2017, and signing with a major Romanian record label, Cat Music. – Rappler.com