Here’s how the stars celebrated Christmas 2018
MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of year again when social media feeds are just one endless scroll of family photos with the requisite “from our family to yours” holiday greeting, and yes, even the stars are posting.
Some stars got cozy and went for a Noche Buena pajama party. Other stars were more dressed up for their family photos. Some celebrated out of town or out of the country. Many of them celebrated with their extended families, and others kept it simple with a small celebration.
Check out how the local celebrities celebrated their holidays:
MERRY CHRISTMAS po sa ating lahat!! Nawa’y itong pasko ang daan para mas bigyang oras ang makapiling makabonding at mag celebrate saating mga pamilya kasama ang Panginoong si Hesus! Mag pasalamat, mag bigayan, mag tawanan, at mag mahalan hindi lang ngayong pasko kundi sa buong buhay na kasama natin sila. Merry Christmas po sating Lahat! - Ps. Hindi lang dyan nagtatapos ang pagbigay ko ng regalo madami pa kaso nag bakasyon na ang iba - #MerryChristmas #Givethanks #JESUSisLOVE
For our first Christmas as husband and wife, we decided to spend it in one of our favorite cities in the world — Tokyo! The weather is cold but not too much, the food everywhere you go is delicious and the people are incredibly kind and helpful! It really is such a beautiful and positive energy to be around this holiday season. Just what we all need Merry Christmas!!! Love, The Mananquils #MagalonaMananquil #RobMaxxTokyo
Our family is getting merrier coz a little present is on the way! God’s greatest gifts comes in surprises and we are over the moon! Unwrapping on July 2019! Truly a Merry Christmas indeed from our family to yours!#YambaoFamof6 Check out the full video on how we found out! Click link in bio
A very merry Christmas, from our family to yours! Thank you, Lord, for the gift of family. I feel so incredibly blessed tonight, I can’t even put it into words! I’m in awe of how beautiful and wonderful life (and relationships) can be when you learn to trust God with every single thing, in every single situation. This year, God taught me so much about faith, hope, and gratitude, in both my highs and lows. Thank you, Jesus, for showing us how to live in love and grace! . . Thank you @gideonhermosa for our beautiful Christmas tree! You’re the best! It’s exactly what I wished for: fresh bromeliad plants that perfectly go with the vibe of our home. I’m happy we got to share another milestone with you—first Christmas in the #crawfordcrib! So happy! . . Hope you all enjoyed your Noche Buena! Christmas in The Philippines is always the best. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
– Rappler.com