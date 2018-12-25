Local celebrities get in on the holiday cheer

Published 1:51 PM, December 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of year again when social media feeds are just one endless scroll of family photos with the requisite “from our family to yours” holiday greeting, and yes, even the stars are posting.

Some stars got cozy and went for a Noche Buena pajama party. Other stars were more dressed up for their family photos. Some celebrated out of town or out of the country. Many of them celebrated with their extended families, and others kept it simple with a small celebration.

Check out how the local celebrities celebrated their holidays:

– Rappler.com