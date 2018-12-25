The Yambaos are welcoming a new member in July 2019!

Published 1:42 PM, December 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Camille Prats announced Christmas day, December 25, that she's pregnant.

"Our family is getting merrier coz a little present is on the way! God’s greatest gifts comes in surprises and we are over the moon! Unwrapping on July 2019! Truly a Merry Christmas indeed from our family to yours!" she captioned a photo of herself and her family in front of their Christmas tree on Instagram.

In it, she wears a cheeky "'Tis the season to be pregnant" shirt.

Camille is married to businessman VJ Yambao and they're every bit the happy modern family.

Their first child together, Nala, was born in September 2017. Camille has a son, Nathan, with her late husband Anthony Linsangan. VJ has a son, Ice, from a previous relationship.

The two documented their story in a vlog posted on Camille's YouTube channel. In a late November 2018 video, she says the pregnancy is a "surprise" and "blessing" all in one. She ends the vlog with a clip featuring Nathan: "Do you know that you're going to be a kuya (older brother) again?"

Nathan looks visibily excited and says he wants a younger brother. "Let's pray for that. But let's pray for a healthy baby," says a radiant Camille.

Camille and VJ were wed in January 2017. – Rappler.com