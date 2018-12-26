The film stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke

Published 10:20 AM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Those who loved Get Out are in for more Jordan Peele horror with Us, Jordan’s highly-anticipated follow-up film, whose first trailer was released on Christmas day (a true gift to all horror fans).

The trailer starts off nice and sunny: a family of 4 on a road trip, snapping to “I got 5 on it” by Luniz in the car before arriving at the beach.

It all seems to be a regular fun beach getaway, but quickly takes a turn for the scary when the son wanders off, mesmerized by a strange figure with bloody hands. From that point on, the trailer continues to spiral into increasing creepiness (and the same song is given a brilliantly dark twist as the trailer plays on), with lots of footage of blood, sharp scissors, and dopplegangers flashing big bright smiles and dead eyes.

Us stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o, and is set to hit theaters in the US on March 15. – Rappler.com