Published 11:45 AM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Global streaming giant Netflix announced Wednesday, December 26, that Jeral Tarog's Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, a historical biopic about Gregorio "Goyo" del Pilar, will be available on the platform beginning January 26, 2019.

For its international streaming debut, the movie will be known as Goyo: The Boy General, according to a media release from Netflix.

Goyo opened in Philippine cinemas in September 2018 to predominantly positive reviews.

It's the second movie in Tarog's planned trilogy of movies depicting the often complicated lives of real figures in Philippine history. The first, Heneral Luna, is already streaming on Netflix.

Paulo Avelino stars as the titular Filipino hero in the biopic, which tells the story of his rise as one of the country's youngest generals, his equally storied love life, and the (key, but apparently not so epic) Battle of Tirad Pass. – Rappler.com