Published 6:30 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Ballesteros is at it again with his makeup transformations, this time taking on the women of Miss Universe.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram, Paolo copped the looks of 4 Miss Universe 2018 queens: Angela Ponce of Spain, Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela, Tamaryn Green of South Africa, and of course, our very own Catriona Gray.

Paolo, as usual, hit it out of the park with each look. Check them out below:

– Rappler.com