The unofficial voice of the Filipino Christmas season stars in a cheeky ad for Netflix Philippines

Published 7:41 PM, December 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We've seen and heard Jose Mari Chan everywhere this Christmas – serenading mall-goers at a food court, encouraging you to patronize a certain online shopping portal, and of course, performing live and recorded versions of the classic "Christmas in Our Hearts."

But what happens when all the gifts are opened and Noche Buena gatherings are over? He apparently catches up on all the things he's missed out on – after all, Christmas in the Philippines begins early.

The Filipino singer is the star of a new ad released by Netflix Philippines via social media. In it, the de facto voice of Philippine Christmas officially begins his break (wearing, what else, a house robe with "BRB" on the back).

There are tons of references to Netflix originals, as well as clips from those originals.

The video ends cheekily enough, with a shot of a countdown to September – when another Filipino Christmas season begins. – Rappler.com