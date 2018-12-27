1
FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2018 Gabi ng Parangal
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 awards night took place on Thursday, December 27, with Rainbow's Sunset winning Best Picture.
Dennis Trillo won Best Actor for the movie One Great Love, while Gloria Romero won as Best Actress for the movie Rainbow's Sunset.
This year's awards night was held at the Theatre in Solaire.
- Best Picture: Rainbow's Sunset
- 2nd Best Picture: Aurora
- 3rd Best Picture: One Great Love
- Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Rainbow's Sunset
- Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles
- Best Director: Joel Lamangan for Rainbow's Sunset
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Dennis Trillo, One Great Love
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Gloria Romero, Rainbow's Sunset
- Special Jury Prize: Max Collins and Eddie Garcia, Rainbow's Sunset
- Full-Length Film – People's Choice Award:
- Best Screenplay: Rainbow's Sunset
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Tony Mabesa, Rainbow's Sunset
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Aiko Melendez, Rainbow's Sunset
- Best Child Performer: Phoebe Villamor, Aurora
- Best Cinematography: Aurora
- Best Sound Design: Aurora
- Best Theme Song: Sa'yo Na from Rainbow's Sunset
- Best Editing: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles
- Best Visual Effects: Aurora
- Best Musical Score: One Great Love
- Best Production Design: Rainbow's Sunset
- Best Float: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles
- Star of the Night (Male): Jericho Rosales
- Star of the Night (Female): Anne Curtis
- Best student short film: Kasilyas
– Rappler.com