'Rainbow's Sunset' takes home the Best Picture plum

Published 11:32 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 awards night took place on Thursday, December 27, with Rainbow's Sunset winning Best Picture.

Dennis Trillo won Best Actor for the movie One Great Love, while Gloria Romero won as Best Actress for the movie Rainbow's Sunset.

This year's awards night was held at the Theatre in Solaire.

Best Picture: Rainbow's Sunset

Rainbow's Sunset 2nd Best Picture: Aurora

Aurora 3rd Best Picture: One Great Love

One Great Love Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Rainbow's Sunset

Rainbow's Sunset Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles



Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles Best Director: Joel Lamangan for Rainbow's Sunset



Joel Lamangan for Rainbow's Sunset Best Actor in a Leading Role: Dennis Trillo, One Great Love

Dennis Trillo, One Great Love Best Actress in a Leading Role: Gloria Romero, Rainbow's Sunset

Gloria Romero, Rainbow's Sunset Special Jury Prize: Max Collins and Eddie Garcia, Rainbow's Sunset

Max Collins and Eddie Garcia, Rainbow's Sunset Full-Length Film – People's Choice Award:

Best Screenplay: Rainbow's Sunset

Rainbow's Sunset Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Tony Mabesa, Rainbow's Sunset



Tony Mabesa, Rainbow's Sunset Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Aiko Melendez, Rainbow's Sunset

Aiko Melendez, Rainbow's Sunset Best Child Performer: Phoebe Villamor, Aurora

Phoebe Villamor, Aurora Best Cinematography: Aurora



Aurora Best Sound Design: Aurora



Aurora Best Theme Song: Sa'yo Na from Rainbow's Sunset

Sa'yo Na from Rainbow's Sunset Best Editing: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles



Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles Best Visual Effects: Aurora

Aurora Best Musical Score: One Great Love

One Great Love Best Production Design: Rainbow's Sunset



Rainbow's Sunset Best Float: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles

Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles Star of the Night (Male): Jericho Rosales

Jericho Rosales Star of the Night (Female): Anne Curtis

Anne Curtis Best student short film: Kasilyas

– Rappler.com