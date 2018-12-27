The couple marry in an intimate ceremony before family and friends last December 23

Published 10:04 AM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It took a while but finally, singer Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married. Miley confirmed the news of her wedding to The Hunger Games actor through a series of photos on her social media accounts.

"This is probably our one — millionth kiss," she said in one photo.

Liam posted one photo with the caption "My love."



Miley and Liam started dating after they met on the set of The Last Song. The two got engaged in 2012 and broke up in 2013. The two officially confirmed they were together again in 2016. – Rappler.com