The newest Black Mirror installment wil be up on Netflix soon

Published 6:14 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A lot has been speculated but not much has been confirmed about new Black Mirror content – until now. Netflix on Thursday, December 27 released a new trailer for Charlie Brooker's hit sci-fi show, pretty much confirming a couple of things that fans have been speculating for the past few weeks.

Don't do it. pic.twitter.com/dZUeyxW50x — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) December 27, 2018

First: there's no doubt about it now, the newest Black Mirror installment will be called Bandersnatch, and according to the trailer, it's going to be a "Black Mirror event."

The trailer also confirms that Will Poulter and Fionn Whitehead will be appearing in it, and that it will revolve around "Bandersnatch," which is, apparently, an adventure game.

Aside from that, trailer doesn’t reveal much else but this is Black Mirror, so we can expect some pretty F-ed up shit to go down for sure. On Twitter, the video was posted with an ominous caption: "Don't do it."

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will premiere on Netflix on December 28. – Rappler.com