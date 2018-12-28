'Rainbow's Sunset' wins the top awards, plus 2 special jury prizes

Published 11:22 AM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival 2018 Gabi ng Parangal took place on Thursday, December 27 at the Theater in Solaire, with Rainbow's Sunset winning the top awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Joel Lamangan, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Tony Mabesa and Aiko Melendez. (FULL LIST: Winners, MMFF 2018 Gabi ng Parangal)

This year's awards night also saw Dennis Trillo bag the the Best Actor for his role in One Great Love. His manager Popoy Caritativo accepted on his behalf as he was sick.

Actress Gloria Romero was clearly surprised by her win as Best Actress, telling the audience that at 85, she could not believe she would still win an award.

In their acceptance speeches, director Joel Lamangan and Rainbow's Sunset producer Harlene Bautista appealed to viewers to continue watching and for movie theaters to continue screening the movie.

Joel hoped that movie theaters would follow an existing agreement for the duration of the festival – for MMFF movies to be allocated slots in theaters.

Aside from winning the top awards, Rainbow's Sunset also awarded two Special Jury Prizes for actress Max Collins and Eddie Garcia.

Mark Bautista, Nina Dolino, and Janno Gibbs hosted the awards night.

– Rappler.com