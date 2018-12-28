Trisha's best friend takes the spotlight in the movie

MANILA, Philippines – Following the success Die Beautiful starring Paolo Ballesteros, a new film entitled Born Beautiful will be released on January 23, 2019.

Martin del Rosario stars as Barbs, Trisha (Paolo)'s best friend. In the trailer, Barbs finds herself looking for her mission after the death of Trisha.

As she tries to go through her own journey, some complications come – including seemingly having to pick between two men.

The poster for the movie was also released.

Aside from Martin, Akihiro Blanco, Kiko Matos, and Lou Veloso stars in the movie. Paolo Ballesteros also makes a special appearance as Trisha.

Born Beautiful is directed by Perci Intalan. – Rappler.com