The 20-year-old stunner is again part of 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World' list

Published 12:54 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not that it comes as a surprise to many, but Kapamilya star and resident stunner Liza Soberano bagged a spot on this year's "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World" list.

The 20-year-old actress ranked 4th in the list released by TC Candler's The Independent Critics organization, after Israel's Yael Shelbia, K-pop star Chou Tzuyu, and French model Thylane Blondeau.

Other Pinay actresses on the Beautiful Faces roster is Jessy Mendiola at 55th place, and Nadine Lustre at 70th place.

Liza was awarded the Most Beautiful Face of 2017 last year. She has appeared on the list 4 times to date.

“For almost 3 decades, TC Candler and The Independent Critics celebrates the facial aesthetic with the most international and diverse beauty list of them all," TC Candler said in his video.

According to ABS-CBN News, TC Candler also said that they "search far and wide, listening to the many millions of suggestions submitted by the public over the past couple of decades, putting together a list representative of the modern ideal of worldwide beauty."

"Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face,” he added.



Women from 40 different countries are represented, with the organization focused on combining legendary stars with the freshest faces every year. – Rappler.com