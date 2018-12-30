The screening of the movie 'BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul,' gets canceled after the group was accused of being 'gay'

Published 7:04 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A screening of Korean pop group BTS' concert film at Russia's southern republic of Dagestan was canceled after the group was accused of being gay.

According to a report from the Korean Herald, the movie screening of BTS World Tour: Love Yourself at Cinema Hall in Makhachkala got canceled despite ticket sales.

Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that an online boycott was launched as the boyband was promoting “over-the-top immoral behavior." (READ: Here's where you can watch BTS docu 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' in the Philippines)

A call by local groups on Instagram said that "outrage" over the Korean boyband must be stopped.

Russia has been criticized for anti-gay statements in the past.

BTS enjoys worldwide popularity – this year alone, the group appeared at the 2018 American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. (READ: K-pop's BTS 'worth $3.6 billion a year' to South Korea)

They were also the guest of honor last September during a United Nations forum, where they urged the world's youth to "just speak yourself." – Rappler.com