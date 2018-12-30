'Our love is so strong, that it brought our families and our friends together,' Kylie tells Aljur

Published 8:54 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica's wedding video was released by Bob Nicolas on Thursday, December 27, and it was clear the couple was emotional on the special day. (ATCH: Kylie Padilla weds Aljur Abrenica in intimate ceremony)

In the video, Aljur recalled how he fell in love with Kylie as they recited their vows. Meanwhile, Kylie said that she was happy their relationship brought their families together.

"Our love is so strong, that it brought our families and our friends together," she said.

The video also showed behind the scenes from the wedding preparations, including the reception and Kylie's moment with her dad Robin Padilla and mom Liezl Sicangco.

The couple announced they got back together in 2016. In January 2017, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Their son, Alas Joaquin, was born August 2017. – Rappler.com